Watch: Storm player red carded after massive haymaker breaks rival's eye socket in heated NRL clash with Sea Eagles

AAP

Melbourne had centre Curtis Scott sent off and their miserable record without Cameron Smith continue in a spiteful 24-4 NRL loss to Manly at AAMI Park.

Curtis Scott became the first player since 2015 to be sent off after punching Dylan Walker.
Source: SKY

Without the cool head of the retired Kangaroos captain, who was suspended for a dangerous tackle last week against the Titans, the Storm struggled for composure with the Sea Eagles at their niggling best.

The visitors kept the Storm tryless, while scoring four as they booked back-to- back wins for the first time this season.

With only four victories from the 16 games Smith has sat out since 2011, Melbourne's error count was double that of their opponents. They completed at just 61 per cent.

"I can't remember the last time we played that poorly," said coach Craig Bellamy.

"It was crap, really disappointing."

As well as Scott being marched, four players were sin-binned and Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was put on report for a dangerous tackle.

There were shades of the infamous 2011 Battle of Brookvale, when brawling teams spilled over the sidelines, as the game erupted 10 minutes into the second half.

Scott was sent off for throwing a flurry of punches that left Manly five-eighth Dylan Walker with a suspected fractured eye socket.

Walker was sent to the sin-bin for his part in the scuffle, along with teammate Api Koroisau.

Fox League reported that the Manly players returned to the field 1min 41 seconds too early and said Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy had already contact the NRL about it.

But their general manager of football Frank Ponissi said they were unlikely to take it further, particularly given the scoreline.

At that stage Manly led 6-4 with the first try of the match scored just three minutes earlier by Matthew Wright.

It was a stunning effort as the winger chased down a kick deep into a corner of the in-goal by Daly Cherry-Evans which caught the Storm's Cameron Munster off- guard as it looked for all money like it was headed out.

The Storm weren't able to capitalise on their numerical advantage, with the Sea Eagles instead adding another try in the other corner with Akuila Uate burning the defence along the narrowest of sideline corridors.

Melbourne's attack continued to look confused without Smith calling the shots and Manly made the most of it with fullback Tom Trbojevic and centre Moses Suli also crossing.

Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett said it was the first time many of his players had won in Melbourne.

"It's always difficult to come down to Melbourne and get two points so it was a huge effort," he said.

"The last three weeks I've been really happy with - we've put ourselves in the game to beat the Roosters and got the points against Brisbane and tonight, I was really proud of them."

