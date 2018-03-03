Watch: 'This is is something to show our love' - Young Warriors players sending support and supplies to Tongan families back home affected by Cyclone Gita

Heartbreaking pictures of the damage in Tonga were the catalyst for major support from the rugby league community.

Former Manly star John Hopoate called out on Facebook and found a sponsor to pay for a shipping container in Auckland.

The Warriors found out and talked to building supplier Mitre 10, who literally came through with a ton of supplies.

From posts to whole pallet of concrete, nails, hammers, machetes, hand saws – no supply was overlooked for the container headed for The Kingdom.

The initial donation was $10,000 worth of materials, but that was before Albert Vete went to get more.

As a result, the donations exceeded approximately $17,000.

It was all taken from the Auckland’s North Shore to the South Auckland home of Warriors U20's star Joseph Vuna, whose older brother paid for the container.

"This is something to show our love and send it back over there," he said.

Local club players turned up to carry the load which will be used to rebuild Tongan schools destroyed by the cyclone, much like the one where winger David Fusitu'a's sister works.

"The school over there was quite battered," he said.

"The rooves and everything were ripped off the school and pretty flooded over there."