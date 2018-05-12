 

Watch: Shocking mistake by Eels fullback gifts Bulldogs late NRL win

Adam Elliott scored a controversial match-winner for Canterbury in their dour 20-12 NRL win over Parramatta.

Clint Gutherson's howler gave the Bulldogs a 20-12 victory.
Source: SKY

Bench forward Elliott was the unlikely hero on when he dived on a Josh Jackson grubber in the 77th minute in the battle of the bottom-placed sides at ANZ Stadium.

Fullback Clint Gutherson had a wild air swing at the ball with his foot, allowing Elliott to jump on the spoils.

The Eels appeared to have reason to protest when in the preceding set George Jennings was trapped in-goal.

Jennings appeared to have a foot on the tryline when he fielded a Matt Frawley bomb.

Instead of ruling an Eels 20-metre tap, the referees ordered a line dropout, giving the Bulldogs the chance to wrap up the game.

It was a stroke of luck for the Bulldogs and coach Dean Pay, who was fined $25,000 for comments directed at referees following last week's controversial loss to Brisbane.

It broke the Bulldogs' three-game losing streak and all but spelled the end of the Eels' finals chances.

With two wins from their opening 10 matches, Brad Arthur's side likely need 11 wins from their remaining 14 games to make the top eight.

The game was often tense, however it was a low-quality affair with both sides wasteful.

The second-half was marked by near misses with Mitchell Moses and Rhyse Martin breaking into the backfield for their respective sides only for the attacking raids to break down.

After Josh Morris allowed the ball to bounce in the in-goal, Michael Jennings appeared to score, only to be denied by the slightest of knock-ons.

The Bulldogs slotted the first points of the second half in the 66th minute through a Moses Mbye penalty goal which evened up the scores.

Mbye went into the game with a point to prove. It emerged this week he was being shopped around by the Bulldogs to relieve salary-cap pressure for 2019.

Earlier, the Dogs' No.1 put his side on the board first when he floated an adventurous pass to send Brett Morris over in the corner.

The Dogs' ascendancy was short-lived as the Eels put on two tries in five minutes with both coming off late offloads.

Bevan French threw the final pass for Gutherson's try before the Eels' No.1 turned provider for his winger shortly after.

However, Elliott's try and Mbye's four goals in the second stanza proved the difference.

"We haven't had a lot (of luck) so it was nice," Pay said.

"There was a couple of periods in that second half where we worked really hard, they had a fair bit of ball.

"It was a good reward for the boys."

Arthur refused to blame the loss on the stiff call against Jennings and hasn't given up on his side's chances of making the finals.

"We're not giving up and we're here for the long-haul," Arthur said.

"We're here for the fight and we can see that in them. We've got to stop with the talking and start putting it on the field."

