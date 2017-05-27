 

Watch: Shaun Johnson caps off team try for Warriors after scintillating sideline run from Nicoll-Klokstad

The Warriors have bounced back from successive NRL losses in style, swatting aside an undermanned Brisbane 28-10 in Auckland.

The Broncos defence didn’t know what hit them after the Warriors ran 90m in 40 seconds to score.
In stark contrast to previous defeats against Penrith and St George Illawarra, the Warriors could do no wrong on their home turf and dominated in defence and attack in the five tries to two win.

Aided by a forward pack that made 300 more metres than their opponents, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson was handed enough time and space to wreak havoc

The 26-year-old nabbed a try and two try assists to go with his four conversions, while fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck hit the line from deep to snare a try and assist of his own.

Ravaged by State of Origin secondments, the Broncos simply couldn't produce the early-season form that has them comfortably within the top four.

The Kiwi half set up Ayshford with a pinpoint pass to score one while a beautifully weighted grubber kick set up Tuivasa-Sheck for another.
Former Kiwis star Benji Marshall was a mostly subdued presence, bar a try assist for James Roberts, while his side made an uncharacteristic 45 missed tackles.

They drop from second to third after the the loss, while the Warriors sit just two points outside the eight, with five wins from 12 outings.

After a tight opening, Warriors centre Blake Ayshford collected a Johnson short ball down the left edge to cross in the 11th minute.

Johnson scored a virtuoso effort soon afterwards, streaking through the middle of the ruck, to touch down.

He then grubbered for Tuivasa-Sheck to score just before the break.

Ahead 16-0 at half-time, the Warriors showed no desire to take their foot off the gas and crossed through Ken Maumalo three minutes after the restart.

A pair of Roberts tries closed the gap with 20 minutes left to play, until prop James Gavet barged over against his former side to end the match as a contest.

The Kiwi half set up Ayshford with a pinpoint pass to score one while a beautifully weighted grubber kick set up Tuivasa-Sheck for another.

