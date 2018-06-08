 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Sea Eagles star Daley Cherry-Evans stops to sign Christchurch fan's high-vis top

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Manly Sea Eagles captain Daley Cherr-Evans is doing his best to find support for tomorrow night's NRL clash with the Warriors in Christchurch.

Anything to prove you've met an NRL celebrity, right?
Source: 1 NEWS

In fact, he was even handing out his autograph to fans today, even when they didn't have paper or Sea Eagles gear for him to sign.

The 29-year-old was caught by 1 NEWS signing a construction worker's high-visibility singlet as he made his way on to the team bus.

Earlier this week, the playmaker said the team was slowly adjusting to the crisp climate.

"We are definitely going to have to take into account what the weather conditions are going to be like on Saturday.

"We certainly feel we have got a side that can change around as to how we play depending on the weather."

Cherry-Evans has been named to start No.7 for the game which kicks off at 5pm at AMI Stadium.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

00:18
3
Anything to prove you've met an NRL celebrity, right?

Watch: Sea Eagles star Daley Cherry-Evans stops to sign Christchurch fan's high-vis top

00:41
4
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

00:18
5
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.

00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Transport Minister won't commit to timeline for Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail and it's unlikely by 2020 based on Government reports

Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 