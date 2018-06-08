Watch: Sea Eagles star Daley Cherry-Evans stops to sign Christchurch fan's high-vis top

Manly Sea Eagles captain Daley Cherr-Evans is doing his best to find support for tomorrow night's NRL clash with the Warriors in Christchurch.

In fact, he was even handing out his autograph to fans today, even when they didn't have paper or Sea Eagles gear for him to sign.

The 29-year-old was caught by 1 NEWS signing a construction worker's high-visibility singlet as he made his way on to the team bus.

Earlier this week, the playmaker said the team was slowly adjusting to the crisp climate.

"We are definitely going to have to take into account what the weather conditions are going to be like on Saturday.

"We certainly feel we have got a side that can change around as to how we play depending on the weather."