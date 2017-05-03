Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

A tug-of-war wrestled between the Warriors and Chiefs for the services of the next big athletic sensation from New Zealand is over, with the Warriors securing 17-year-old Etene Nanai's signature.

Nanai, who is in his final year of studies at St Kentigern College, has been a standout at fullback while playing for the school's First XV - even helping his school secure an Auckland 1A title in 2015.

Warriors development manager Tony Iro confirmed Nanai had signed a deal with the NRL club until the end of 2019.

Iro said Nanai had spent time with the team prior to Christmas where he displayed both natural talent and brains.

He also happened to make a big impression on the team when he left star Shaun Johnson bamboozled and gasping-for-air, Warriors second-rower Ryan Hoffman said.

"He stood out when he gave Shaun a bit of his own back," he said.

"We were doing a one-on-one defensive drill and he turned Shaun inside out so that certainly raised a few eyebrows.

"I don't think he could wipe the smile off his face after that."

The Warriors also said they were happy for him to focus on finishing his First XV commitments but there was a possibility he could feature in the club's Under 20s squad once this year's rugby season was over.

Nanai comes with some pedigree - Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Chiefs centre Tim Nanai-Williams and Blues winger Melani Nanai are all cousins of the 17-year-old.

That pedigree, along with some blockbuster moves recorded from this season and posted online, have seen him become a hot topic among both professional sports clubs and fans.

The Warriors said they were approaching Nanai's transition to league broad-minded, with the team acknowledging he could slot into multiple places in the backs and even a possible role in the halves.

The news comes as a small blow for Waikato Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs, who after inviting him to an Under 18s camp last year were also hoping to secure his signature.

"I know him well," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said.