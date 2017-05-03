 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A tug-of-war wrestled between the Warriors and Chiefs for the services of the next big athletic sensation from New Zealand is over, with the Warriors securing 17-year-old Etene Nanai's signature.

The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.
Source: The Waterboy / YouTube

Nanai, who is in his final year of studies at St Kentigern College, has been a standout at fullback while playing for the school's First XV - even helping his school secure an Auckland 1A title in 2015.

Warriors development manager Tony Iro confirmed Nanai had signed a deal with the NRL club until the end of 2019.

Iro said Nanai had spent time with the team prior to Christmas where he displayed both natural talent and brains.

He also happened to make a big impression on the team when he left star Shaun Johnson bamboozled and gasping-for-air, Warriors second-rower Ryan Hoffman said.

"He stood out when he gave Shaun a bit of his own back," he said.

"We were doing a one-on-one defensive drill and he turned Shaun inside out so that certainly raised a few eyebrows.

"I don't think he could wipe the smile off his face after that."

The Warriors also said they were happy for him to focus on finishing his First XV commitments but there was a possibility he could feature in the club's Under 20s squad once this year's rugby season was over. 

Nanai comes with some pedigree - Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Chiefs centre Tim Nanai-Williams and Blues winger Melani Nanai are all cousins of the 17-year-old.

That pedigree, along with some blockbuster moves recorded from this season and posted online, have seen him become a hot topic among both professional sports clubs and fans.

The Warriors said they were approaching Nanai's transition to league broad-minded, with the team acknowledging he could slot into multiple places in the backs and even a possible role in the halves.

The news comes as a small blow for Waikato Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs, who after inviting him to an Under 18s camp last year were also hoping to secure his signature.

"I know him well," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said.

"We talk to lots of good young kids. As you know, he's been signed by the Warriors, so whether he stays in rugby or goes to league, we'll see what happens."

Related

Warriors

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:40
3
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:50
4
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

02:06
5
Parker will likely head overseas to the UK pending the result of this weekend's title defence.

Joseph Parker eager to silence boxing critics over claims he can't match Joshua's power: 'I back myself against any heavyweight'

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ