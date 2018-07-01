Watch: Samoan star Anthony Milford's magic try gives Broncos late win over Raiders

Only something special was going to redeem Anthony Milford after the Brisbane pivot's mistake riddled first half in last night's NRL clash with Canberra.



He left it late but Milford produced, slicing through the Raiders defence to score a solo 72nd minute try to help ice Brisbane's vital 26-22 win in front of 30,495 Suncorp Stadium fans.



In a Jekyll and Hyde display, Milford appeared to do his chances of being picked as a Queensland utility for July 11's State of Origin game three no favours in a woeful first half.



The stage was set for Milford to fire against his former club and provide a reminder to Maroons selectors with Queensland bench utility Kalyn Ponga (hamstring) in doubt.



Instead Milford couldn't take a trick as Canberra raced to a 16-0 halftime lead.



His dire half was summed up when he tried to bust through the Raiders line, only to grass a pushed pass and let Canberra back-rower Elliott Whitehead waltz 35m to score untouched in just the third minute.



Whatever Wayne Bennett said at halftime worked as Milford came alive in the second stanza.



The five-eighth set up two tries, had a hand in another before his solo brilliance locked up the scores at 22-22.



Classy winger Jamayne Isaako coolly potted over the conversion for Brisbane to take the lead in the dying minutes and sunk a 79th minute penalty for good measure.



It was a crucial win for eighth-placed Brisbane who are now three wins ahead of the Raiders.



It marked a club record sixth straight win over Canberra - their previous best of five straight wins against the Raiders was posted from 1991 to 1993.



It was a gutsy effort by Brisbane who were rocked by the withdrawal of Queensland hopeful Joe Ofahengaue.



The back-rower was struck down with a virus, joining fellow forward Tevita Pangai (ribs) on the sidelines.



The Broncos also lost hard working forward Jaydn Su'A late in the first half to concussion.



Young forward David Fifita impressed on Broncos debut replacing Ofahengaue, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to play NRL.



The loss added to a horror week for Canberra who had to stand down fullback Jack Wighton after he pleaded guilty to assault charges on Thursday.

