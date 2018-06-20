Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

The players in the Mate Ma'a Tonga squad are in high spirits, looking relaxed ahead of their Pacific Test showdown against rivals Toa Samoa this Saturday in Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Former Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell and former Kangaroos star Andrew Fifita had their teammates in hysterics during the Tongan photoshoot yesterday, with their usual loud boisterous laughs and funny antics.

While talking to an NRL reporter Hurrell was down trailed by a teammate.

He also advised his teammate Fifita to keep his shirt on, saying he had the worst rig in the team.

"Probably Andrew," said Hurrell.

"First of all Andrew and then maybe (Michael) Jennings, he's skinny but he has a very bad rig."

Former Kiwis forward Sio Siua Taukeiaho was forced to crawl through a gauntlet, slapped by his teammates with jandals for turning up to the photoshoot late.