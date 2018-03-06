Watch: RED! Angry league star responds to devastating swinging arm with a marching head butt

A Super League match deteriorated into a 12-a-side contest after playera from both Hull FC and Warrington Wolves were sent off for reckless actions throughout the heated affair.

Hull had jumped out to a 10-0 lead after 50 minutes when the first incident took place, with Warrington's Declan Patton feeling the wrath of the KCom Stadium crowd in Hull for a swinging arm on Bureta Faraimo's head.

Faraimo instantly hit the pitch from the impact of the hit with replays showing fans and the referee just how brutal the head shot was.

As a result, Patton was binned for the rest of the match.

While there could be some argument Patton's actions weren't intentional, the same couldn't be said for Hull prop Liam Watts later in the match, although he suffered the same fate.

Watts was sent to the sheds early for headbutting Dom Crosby in retaliation to being held on to for too long in the tackle.

Hull went on to win the match 21-12, but fallout from the match has seen Watts suspended for three games by the Super League's Match Review Panel.