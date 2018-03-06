 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: RED! Angry league star responds to devastating swinging arm with a marching head butt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Super League match deteriorated into a 12-a-side contest after playera from both Hull FC and Warrington Wolves were sent off for reckless actions throughout the heated affair.

Hull FC and Warrington were both reduced to 12 men for two foolish acts in the heated affair.
Source: SKY

Hull had jumped out to a 10-0 lead after 50 minutes when the first incident took place, with Warrington's Declan Patton feeling the wrath of the KCom Stadium crowd in Hull for a swinging arm on Bureta Faraimo's head.

Faraimo instantly hit the pitch from the impact of the hit with replays showing fans and the referee just how brutal the head shot was.

As a result, Patton was binned for the rest of the match.

While there could be some argument Patton's actions weren't intentional, the same couldn't be said for Hull prop Liam Watts later in the match, although he suffered the same fate.

Watts was sent to the sheds early for headbutting Dom Crosby in retaliation to being held on to for too long in the tackle.

Hull went on to win the match 21-12, but fallout from the match has seen Watts suspended for three games by the Super League's Match Review Panel.

Patton has been referred to the Tribunal for his high tackle with a verdict expected tomorrow morning.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Hull FC and Warrington were both reduced to 12 men for two foolish acts in the heated affair.

Watch: RED! Angry league star responds to devastating swinging arm with a marching head butt

00:30
2
Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.

Watch: Ex-All Black Colin Slade delivers monstrous fend on his way to rampaging Top 14 try

00:15
3
Nemanja Matic capped a sensational three-goal comeback with his finish from outside the box.

Watch: Man United's long-range injury-time stunner breaks Crystal Palace hearts in the EPL

00:22
4
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

01:12
5
After years of struggles with alcohol, the rugby star wants to help others avoid making the same mistakes.

Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

00:12
Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

Ms Ardern was met by her father and niece as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.


04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 