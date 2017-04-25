Watch: Razzle-dazzle from Johnson, Foran leads to Warriors' opening try against Storm

Warriors halves duo Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran again showed their class, with their tandem act allowing winger David Fusitu'a to score the opening try against the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park.

Foran found Johnson with a quick pass, before the Warriors' halfback then moved the ball on to centre Blake Ayshford.

Ayshford drew in the last defender before getting the ball away to Fusitu'a who would score his first of the night, adding another in the second half.