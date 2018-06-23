 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Queensland hooker crunched by huge hit in Women's State of Origin

share

Source:

AAP

The inaugural Women's State of Origin has been hailed as fitting of the brand and the first step towards parity with the men's game.

NSW forward Vanessa Foliaki pulled off this huge tackle in her side's 16-10 win.
Source: Nine

Despite missing a host of stars - including Ruan Sims and Caitlyn Moran - and losing Corban McGregor and Rebecca Riley to injury in the first-half, NSW toughed it out for a historic 16-10 win over Queensland at North Sydney Oval.

The match was a giant leap forward for women's rugby league.

The annual match has been known as the Interstate Challenge for the first 19 years and it was the first time the game carried the Origin branding.

A healthy crowd of 6824 watched on at North Sydney Oval and the match was broadcast live on Nine Network and Fox Sports.

However, both sides said it was just the first step in a long journey for female rugby league.

Both sides hoped the concept could be expanded in years to come to a three-game series, similar to the men's Origin.

As well, halves were only 30 minutes because of concerns about the fitness levels of the players, who are only semi-professional.

"They were looking for that marquee Origin game and they got it," NSW coach Ben Cross said.

"Queensland came with a terrific attitude and the game wasn't the prettiest game - execution wasn't the best.

"But that's what Origin is all about - both teams were so gritty and tenacious in defence. Some of the physicality and some of the hits out there, it was a real Origin. They proved their worth to have Origin alongside their name."

It's hoped that the game will develop in future years, especially with the inaugural NRL Women's Championship at the end of the season expected to life the standard of the female game.

Asked if future Women's Origin should be 40-minute halves, Queensland coach Jason Hetherington said: "I think you'd have to progress up to it.

"You could go to 35 and see how that works and eventually get up to 40 but I think it'll be a bit of time before that happens."

Maroons skipper Karina Brown called it a watershed moment for rugby league.

"It makes me smile," Brown said.

"The future generations are out there and they're playing rugby league because they've got heroes now - female heroes. It's fantastic for the game.

"I'm sure that's where we'll get to (three games). For now I'm just happy we're playing Women's State of Origin and the game will keep evolving and getting bigger and better."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

00:14
2
Mitchell Drummond scored the first seven pointer in the tournament's history as his side won 44-8 in Perth.

Watch: Crusaders halfback scores seven-point 'Power Try' in World Series Rugby demolition of Western Force

00:24
3
NSW forward Vanessa Foliaki pulled off this huge tackle in her side's 16-10 win.

Watch: Queensland hooker crunched by huge hit in Women's State of Origin

00:15
4
Fa won the WBO Oriental belt with a unanimous decision in Auckland.

Watch: Kiwi boxer Junior Fa earns hard fought victory over Mexico's Luis Pascual

5
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 