Watch: 'I put my hand up straight away' - Warriors partner up with Mitre 10, donate $17,000 of building materials for Tonga after Cyclone Gita

The Warriors have partnered up with Mitre 10, joining forces to donate about $17,000 of building materials for the people of Tonga affected by Cyclone Gita.

David Fusitua was joined by his teammates in helping load a 20-foot container to help rebuild primary schools in Tonga.
A few weeks ago former NRL player and former boxer John Hopoate put out a message on Facebook, for help sending back materials to assist locals with rebuilding in Tonga.

The older brother of former Warriors player Cooper Vuna replied to the Hopoate's call and offered to pay for a 20-foot container.

Vuna's younger brother Joseph currently plays for the Warriors under 20s and trialled for the NRL side this year.

The Warriors were made aware of the situation and got in contact with corporate partner Mitre 10, who offered to provide $10k worth of building materials.

Cooper Vuna in action during the Warriors training session held at Albany Stadium, Aucklalnd, on Thursday 9 February, 2006. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT 145187

Former Warriors player Cooper Vuna.

Warriors players David Fusitu'a, Albert Vete, Agnatius Paasi, Joseph Vuna and Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck went out to Mitre 10 Mega in Glenfield today to find that they had in fact donated around $17k worth of material.

"It's awesome, as soon as they sent out a text to ask who wanted to help out I put my hand up straight away," said Fusitu'a.

"To have them donate so much money worth of supplies to the cause it's awesome."

The Warriors players were allowed to go through the store and grab whatever they wanted in addition to the supplies already loaded by Mitre 10's forklift.

Mitre 10 building consultant Stan Scott said he was rapped to lend a helping hand to the cause.

"We just love to help out all the people in New Zealand and also our close neighbours like all the Pacific Islands," said Scott.

The container leaves New Zealand on March 10 and will be used to rebuild primary schools in Tonga.

1 NEWS understands that rugby league legend Andrew Johns has paid for a 40-foot container to leave Sydney, with Roosters winger Daniel Tupou using his connections to fill it with building materials.

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo has also got his sponsor Puma to throw in some materials as well to help with the cause.

The Warriors are already donating $5 from most tickets to their first home game against the Gold Coast Titans to help with relief in Tonga.

