Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Disgraced former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich has spoken for the first time about how he's been affected by the cocaine scandal that hit him after a night out in Canberra.

Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.
Bromwich, 28, was stripped of his Kiwis captaincy and dumped from this year's World Cup squad after being accused, along with New Zealand teammate Kevin Proctor, of using cocaine outside a nightclub in Canberra, following their side's ANZAC loss to Australia earlier this month.

In his first television interview since the incident, Bromwich told Fox Sports NRL 360 show how embarrassed and sorry he was for what happened.

"For me as a leader of our club (Melbourne Storm) to go and do that, I'm supposed to show the young boys in our club what to do and I'm out there doing the wrong thing," said Bromwich.

"They (police) pulled me up. I don't really remember any of this but they told me they had CCTV footage of me doing some drugs off someone's cell-phone.

The former Kiwis captain spoke to Fox Sports NRL 360 show, saying he's ashamed of letting down his family and teammates.
"It is pretty shocking to be honest because I don't really remember any of it."

Bromwich was suspended for two NRL games for the Storm as part of his punishment. Proctor was also dumped from the Kiwis' World Cup squad.

