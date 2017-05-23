Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Disgraced former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich has spoken for the first time about how he's been affected by the cocaine scandal that hit him after a night out in Canberra.

Bromwich, 28, was stripped of his Kiwis captaincy and dumped from this year's World Cup squad after being accused, along with New Zealand teammate Kevin Proctor, of using cocaine outside a nightclub in Canberra, following their side's ANZAC loss to Australia earlier this month.

In his first television interview since the incident, Bromwich told Fox Sports NRL 360 show how embarrassed and sorry he was for what happened.

"For me as a leader of our club (Melbourne Storm) to go and do that, I'm supposed to show the young boys in our club what to do and I'm out there doing the wrong thing," said Bromwich.

"They (police) pulled me up. I don't really remember any of this but they told me they had CCTV footage of me doing some drugs off someone's cell-phone.

"It is pretty shocking to be honest because I don't really remember any of it."