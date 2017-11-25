Watch: Pop star Dinah Jane takes photos with Mate Ma'a Tonga after nail-biting loss to England

US pop star Dinah Jane joined the Mate Ma'a Tonga team in their changing sheds to snap some photos with the league stars after their thrilling Rugby League World Cup semi-final match against England in Auckland tonight.
The Fifth Harmony singer joined the Tongan league team to snap some photos after their close 20-18 RLWC loss to England in Auckland.
Jane performed the Tongan national anthem before the match as the King of Tonga, Tupou VI watched on wearing a Tongan league playing jersey in a show of support for the Pacific nation.
Tonga were outclassed by England 20-18 in front of a sold out 30,000 Mount Smart Stadium crowd.
Jane was given a massive ovation and cheer from the crowd after her soulful rendition of the Tongan anthem.
