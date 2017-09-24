Watch: The poignant moment quadriplegic ex-NRL star Alex McKinnon filmed walking before wedding

Former NRL star Alex McKinnon has been filmed walking with assistance, just weeks out from his wedding.

McKinnon, 25, was left quadriplegic, after a tackle went wrong against the Melbourne Storm in 2014 - promising he would recover to walk his fiancee down the aisle.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, McKinnon's partner Teigan Power showed a video of McKinnon on his feet, walking with the help of the Making Strides organisation.

"So proud of all the hard work Alex McKinnon puts into his rehab! We are back at Making Strides and he is smashing out the walking again," Power wrote.