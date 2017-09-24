 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

League


Watch: The poignant moment quadriplegic ex-NRL star Alex McKinnon filmed walking before wedding

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former NRL star Alex McKinnon has been filmed walking with assistance, just weeks out from his wedding.

The ex-Knights forward's life changed after a bad tackle in 2014.
Source: Instagram/Teigan Power

McKinnon, 25, was left quadriplegic, after a tackle went wrong against the Melbourne Storm in 2014 - promising he would recover to walk his fiancee down the aisle.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, McKinnon's partner Teigan Power showed a video of McKinnon on his feet, walking with the help of the Making Strides organisation.

"So proud of all the hard work Alex McKinnon puts into his rehab! We are back at Making Strides and he is smashing out the walking again," Power wrote.

"So grateful to have such a determined man by my side."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


00:30
2
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

00:30
3
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


00:48
4
Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

00:48
5
The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

00:48
1 NEWS Political Editor says "if the centre left block can increase their vote… Peters would be more interested in the left".

Watch: Corin Dann - 'October 7 is critical' with Winston Peters unlikely to decide on coalition partner until then

Both National and Labour are looking to form a government with NZ First - but kingmaker Peters will have the ultimate say.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:41
The Greens MP talks about becoming the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick opens up about whirlwind rise to Green MP -'not something in the game-plan at all'

The Greens MP is the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

00:42
The National leader said he was 'delighted' with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

Watch: 'The people have spoken' - upbeat Bill English expects to have 'individual' phone call with Winston Peters in coming days

The National leader said he was "delighted" with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

00:48
The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 