Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

Relive the action from the Warriors victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the new 60,000 seater Perth Stadium.

Souths 20-32 Warriors

80 mins: It's all over. Warriors win 32-20, breaking 23-year, 10 match winless treak in Perth. Congratulations.

78 mins: Cody Walker scores for Souths, his second, too little too late for Souths. Kick goes over. Under two to play.

77 mins: A really gritty second half from the Warriors, they've won the second half grind and are dominating now. Kata is back from the bin and they'll win this. Souths on attack, and they win a repeat set but time is all but up.

75 mins: The Warriors are lifting and it's Souths that are unravelling. A penalty to the Warriors for back chat and the Warriors take the two. Johnson kicks it.

70 mins: Souths come again, but the Warriors force another mistake and the Warriors are up! They are emotionally involved in this and a big group hug, and looking good with 10 to go.

68 mins: The Warriors are being shredded here. But two big breaks come to nothing as the Warriors scramble.

64 mins: Souths make a shocking error from the kick-off, Alex Johnstone steps on the dead ball line and the Warriors get the ball back. But their attack comes to nothing. But still killing the clock with a man in the bin.

62 mins: SIN BIN! Kata is in the bin for another penalty and Souths score. It's dumb stuff and are the Warriors getting tired? Kick misses.

60 mins: The Warriors are giving away a few penalties here., 20 to go and the Rabbits are pushing hard to get back into this.

53 mins: Kata! The Warriors win a penalty from the re-start and Hiku makes a sizzling break. Kata crashes over and the Warriors are in again. Johnson converts and the Warriors are running away with this.

51 mins: Ken Maumalo has crashed over for the Warriors fifth try.

Halftime: Souths 10-20 Warriors

40 mins: Fusitu'a!!! Johnson splits them and throws a wobbly pass to the Warriors right winger who picks it up and races to score on the right! That's halftime, kick to come. Hits the post, no goal.

39 mins: The Warriors drop it cold on attack, then Souths go the length of the field and seem to score in the left corner but it's been called back. Forward pass to an unmarked Jennings and the replay seems to suggest it was fine. The Warriors get lucky.

37 mins: A good set from the Warriors finishes with a nice little kick from Luke and the Warriors win a repeat set.

34 mins: Souths attack hard on the left, they had huge numbers and Inglis was there but they came in-field and make an error five from the Warriors line. Now the Warriors win a penalty.

33 mins: Papali'i drops it cold on the return, a rare error from the Warriors, under seven to play in the first half.

32 mins: Sam Lisone crashes over but the ref says no try and we're going to the bunker. An awesome pass by new recruit Blake Green, a short ball, and the video ref says TRY! Big Sam's first NRL try. Johnson nails a good kick from left to right.

32 mins: The Warriors win a penalty bringing the ball back. A chance to catch their breath and Warriors go onto attack.

30 mins: Approaching the half hour, Luke makes a half-break for the Warriors but Johnson's kick is well defused by Souths.

28 mins: The Warriors give away penalty number 7, but Alex Johnstone drops it cold.

26 mins: So it was another penalty conceded that led to the Souths try, and the warriors give away another. Warriors losing the penalty battle 6-1.

24 mins: Souths score! They shift it left to right, an overlap and the Warriors cover can't stop Richard Kennar. Adam Reynolds misses.

23 mins: The Warriors are going back-and-forth here before Harris gives away a penalty and Souths surge onto attack.

21 mins: A safe set for the Warriors from the re-start as we head to the 20 minute mark.

19 mins: Fusitu'a! New recruit, Johnson to Tohu Harris, a lovely draw and pass and Fusitu'a is over one-handed in the right corner. Johnson misses.

17 mins: A great run from Gavet from the re-start and they win a penalty and launch onto attack.

16 mins: The Warriors have scored an amazing try!!! Kata catches Johnson's bomb and Isaiah Papali'i has crashed over off the pass.

Adam Blair was the link man, a lovely short inside pass and Johnson converts. And a welcome breather for the Warriors forwards.

14 mins: The Rabbits drop the ball when a try seemed likely, Sam Burgess the culprit, and Warriors survive.

13 mins: Another penalty against the Warriors, on the fourth tackle, Warriors forwards are getting obver-run here. Souths surge again.

10 mins: TRY Souths! Home side run it on the last and Cody Walker goes over on the right. Penalties are killing the Warriors early, they've conceded three in the opening 10.

9 mins: Souths are eating up the middle of the field and the Warriors give away a fifth tackle penalty. They are on the attack.

6 mins: Wow! Inglis is free on the right, Blake Green rushed up and nothing can stop Inglis ...except Tuivasa-Sheck! Front on, right on the goal line, right corner, commentators reckon that might end up being the try-saver of the season! It was sensational and the Warriors are really up here.

A good set off the back has the warriors deep inside the Rabbits half.

4 mins: Ligi Sao with a big charge into the South Sydney 20, but Ken Maumalo is bundled out over the left-wing touch. Warriors looking solid early on a hot afternoon in Perth.

Now the Warriors give away a penalty and the Rabbits are 30 metres out.