Watch: Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo overcome with emotion as dad flown over for surprise visit from Fiji

Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo was overcome with emotion when his dad was flown over for a surprise visit from Fiji to watch him play in the NRL for the first time.

A touching video of the pair reuniting was posted on the NRL's official Twitter account this afternoon.

In the video, flying Fijian winger Maika Sivo talks of his dad Joeli's influential role in his life.

“There’s been a lot of change in my life. Uncertainty. Hardship. But the one constant has been my Dad. He’s my rock."

It's then explained how Joeli has never been to Australia to see his son play for Parramatta in the NRL.

With Father's Day fast approaching, the NRL thought it would be an ideal time to change this, flying Joeli to Parramatta so he could watch them take on the Newcastle Knights at Bankwest Stadium on August 10.

After a tearful reunion between father and son at Parramatta's training ground, Joeli was then treated to seeing his son score the winning try in a 20 - 14 victory over the Knights.

The moment providing a perfect ending to the trip both men will never forget.

Source: NRL
