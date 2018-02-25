 

Watch: NRL superstar Greg Inglis given standing ovation on return after mental health battle

South Sydney skipper Greg Inglis has made a successful return to the field in the Rabbitohs' 22-18 NRL trial win over St George Illawarra in Mudgee.

The South Sydney fullback made his return last night after missing most of 2017.
After checking himself into a rehabilitation clinic for depression months after sustaining a knee injury last season, Inglis returned to the field for the first time in nearly 12-months, playing 19 minutes of his side's win.

The sight of the Souths' superstar stretching out for the first time in almost a year was offset when Alex Johnston left the field with what appeared to be a rib injury in the first half.

He appears certain to take the field in round one after being touch and go just a few weeks ago for the start of the season.

After being crunched by Dragons recruit James Graham in the first half, Johnston left the field in the 33rd minute and did not return.

Dragons fullback Matt Dufty continued his fine pre-season form when he fired through a hole to give his side a 10-6 lead after 19 minutes.

Damien Cook ensured he would start the year in the Rabbitohs' No.9 jersey with another dynamic performance and outpointing Robbie Farah again.

After Cook split open the Dragons' defence and ran 50 metres in the 30th minute, he found Angus Crichton - playing his first game after having off-season surgery to amputate a finger - close to the line to score.

And when Dane Gagai set up Robert Jennings, Souths had the lead for the first time at 16-12.

Souths struggled in attack last year however looked dynamic after being given free rein by Seibold and they put on a scintillating four-pointer as John Sutton turned back the clock to send Cody Walker over.

A Leeson Ah Mau try in the 72nd minute made things interesting but the Rabbitohs did enough to retain the Charity Shield for the sixth year in a row.

"It's been awesome to see him train the last couple of weeks and get out there for a little run," Sutton said of Inglis' return.

"I can't wait to see him in round one."

Where can I get support and help?
Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).


