Watch: NRL funnyman Sam Thaiday dresses up as pensioner to announce retirement

The Broncos forward will hang up his boots at the end of the season.
The Red Devils' 2-1 win in Kazan books a semi-final against France.

World Cup LIVE: Belgium's golden generation eliminate Brazil to set up heavyweight semi-final clash with Frace

Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'People have been waiting for us to collapse' - cracks beginning to appear after Warriors remarkable NRL start

Les Bleus are through to the final four thanks to a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod.

Watch: France fly into World Cup semi-finals after Uruguay goalkeeping shocker

Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Ryan Crotty, Joe Moody suffer injury woes in Crusaders' win over Highlanders

The Crusaders pushed their lead back out before heading to the sheds with a slick final play.

As it happened: Crusaders pummel Highlanders with relentless second half attack to score big win

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of this year's Football World Cup quarter-finals from Russia.

00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.