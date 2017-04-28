Watch: Is this the NRL Bunker's worst call EVER? TMO calls strip a knock-on - leaves commentators utterly bewildered

The bunker may again be under fire but the NRL says officials got it right when they controversially disallowed Penrith a try in their 32-18 loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Social media lit up for the second straight week over a bunker drama after Panthers prop James Tamou was denied a fifth-minute try when officials curiously claimed hooker Peter Wallace had knocked on in the lead-up.

Referee Gerard Sutton sent the decision upstairs, recommending a try.

It was overruled despite replays showing the ball being dislodged from a try- bound Wallace by defender Josh McGuire and bouncing backwards to Tamou.

Former Test centre Ryan Girdler was among those expressing dismay at the decision.

"Gee what a start to the round for the @NRLBunker! Please, someone explain that one to me..#howler," he tweeted.

It came a week after referees boss Tony Archer conceded a decisive Tautau Moga try in Brisbane's last-round one-point win over South Sydney should not have been given by the bunker.

However, the NRL backed the bunker's no-try call on Thursday night.

The NRL said McGuire had no intention of playing at the ball when it came loose in the tackle and agreed Wallace had knocked on in a "loose carry" reaching for the tryline.

"The aspect the bunker had been asked to review was if Peter Wallace had knocked the ball on or whether Josh McGuire had intentionally knocked the ball out," the NRL said.

"In reviewing the replay we see Josh is making a tackle with no intent of playing at the ball at this point.

"We see Peter Wallace is extending the ball towards the Broncos' goal line, as he extends the ball forward there is a loose carry which comes in contact with the defender.

"This constitutes a knock-on due to the loose carry therefore the on-field referee's decision was overturned to no try due to the knock-on by Peter Wallace."

Penrith coach Anthony Griffin was bemused by the bunker's take after the Panthers' fifth consecutive loss.

"I thought it was interesting. I thought if it was on the halfway line it's play on," he said.