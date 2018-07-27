Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos

A week after benefiting from an official's blunder Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has claimed the Sharks were on the wrong end of too many time in their 12-10 NRL loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium, slamming the refereeing as "not up to scratch".

Sharks half Chad Townsend was left to rue a butchered second half conversion attempt right in front of the posts as Brisbane snapped Cronulla's three game winning run to keep a top four finish in their sights.



But Flanagan was more frustrated with the officials a week after Cronulla benefited from two howlers in their controversial last round win over Canberra.



Flanagan said there "too many" officials mistakes made but was particularly angry over centre Ricky Leutele's disallowed try in the 14th minute.



The referee indicated a try but when the decision was sent upstairs it was denied by the bunker after replays indicated Brisbane fullback Jamayne Isaako's boot stopped the Sharks flyer from grounding the ball.



"The bunker has to have sufficient evidence that the ball didn't touch the ground (to overrule)," Flanagan said.



"I watched every replay - brave call. There was just too many of them (tough calls).



"We were on the receiving end last week and we are on the opposite this week.



"It's a concern for the game, that refereeing level wasn't up to scratch."



Brisbane's seventh win in nine games came at a price.



Back-rower Alex Glenn broke his hand late in the first half and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.



Glenn typified the Broncos' gutsy win when he suffered the break in friendly fire with Anthony Milford but got back into the defensive line to pull off a try saving tackle before leaving in agony.



It was also a shot in the arm for besieged Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.



The master coach - off contract next year - was considered a "dead man walking" at the NRL club after a News Corp report this week claimed the Broncos board knocked back his request to earn a one year extension and stay on in 2020.



But Brisbane showed there is still plenty of life left in their season with their fifth win in six home games.



Glenn is expected to undergo surgery while there were also concerns for boom Broncos forward Tevita Pangai (ankle, hamstring) in the first half.



Isaako also provided some anxious moments when he landed heavily after a mid-air collision with Cronulla's Matt Moylan trying to collect a drop out.



Cronulla lost co-captain Wade Graham and winger Edrick Lee (both groin) before kick-off.



Sharks flyer Valentine Holmes locked up the scores at 10-10 with his 17th try in 14 games, becoming the NRL's top try scorer.



But Townsend somehow hit the upright to botch the conversion right in front.

