Watch: Moves like Benji! Broncos star Marshall busts out training ground breakdance

The Broncos may have been on the losing side against the Warriors at Mt Smart, but moves like this from five-eighth Benji Marshall should turn a few frowns upside down.
In a video posted to the Broncos' Facebook page, Marshall can be seen getting down and busting out a few breakdance classics after the team's pre-match training.
Sadly, dance moves count for very little in rugby league, with the Broncos going down 28-10 as the Warriors returned to winning ways last night.
