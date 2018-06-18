 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga's latest group of rookies have been welcomed to the Pacific rugby league team in a painful fashion - for them, anyway.

The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.
Source: Konrad Hurrell & Will Hopoate / Instagram

Parramatta winger Robert Jennings and Rabbitohs prop Junior Tatola were announced as the two debutants in this morning's team naming for Saturday's Pacific Test against Toa Samoa.

As a result, the duo were subject to a rookie initiation as the team gathered today.

Jennings and Tatola exposed their backs to teammates who were then welcomed to serve ping pongs as hard as they liked to hit them in the back.

The stunt drew plenty of laughter from the squad which includes stars such as Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell and Brandon Jennings.

The paddles could come out again later this week, with coach Kristian Woolf adding two more players to the squad during the week.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:18
2
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

3
England coach Eddie Jones

England rugby still backing Eddie Jones despite five-Test losing streak

00:36
4
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

01:02
5
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

All Blacks legend Christian Cullen backs Steve Hansen's idea for report system after botched Second Test red card

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.

00:18
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

Benjamin Fall was sent off in the 11th minute of the second Test after a collision that caused Beauden Barrett to land on his head.

01:00
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session

Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 