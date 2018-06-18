Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

Mate Ma'a Tonga's latest group of rookies have been welcomed to the Pacific rugby league team in a painful fashion - for them, anyway.

Parramatta winger Robert Jennings and Rabbitohs prop Junior Tatola were announced as the two debutants in this morning's team naming for Saturday's Pacific Test against Toa Samoa.

As a result, the duo were subject to a rookie initiation as the team gathered today.

Jennings and Tatola exposed their backs to teammates who were then welcomed to serve ping pongs as hard as they liked to hit them in the back.

The stunt drew plenty of laughter from the squad which includes stars such as Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell and Brandon Jennings.