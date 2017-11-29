 

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Tui Lolohea, David Fusitu'a greeted by hundreds of excited fans at Airport in Tonga

Mate Ma'a Tonga players were given a huge welcome yesterday afternoon by hundreds of their passionate fans as they arrived at the Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.

The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.
Current NRL Warriors winger David Fusitu'a and former Warriors players Tuimoala Lolohea and Siliva Havili were among the Tongan players that arrived yesterday afternoon in Nuku'alofa.

Today the rugby league team will be presented with special awards by King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
The King will invest the players with an award of the Royal Orders in a ceremony at the Royal Palace.

It's also a national holiday.

The Tongan league team were knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup tournament after their 20-18 semi-final loss to England at Mount Smart Stadium last Saturday.

