Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga rookies get pummelled by laughing teammates as they run through brutal jandal gauntlet

The rookie initiations for new players in Mate Ma'a Tonga keep getting better and more brutal, with the latest task involving a man-made runway and some searing flip flops.

Moeaki Fotuaika, Junior Tatola and Robert Jennings were all named as possible debutants heading into this weekend's Pacific Test against Toa Samoa for Tonga but with it comes some unique welcome traditions from their teammates.

The latest initiation the rookie trio endured saw them run through a "gauntlet" - a runway lined with players on either side - where they were struck by teammates using flip flops as they ran through.

The trio protected their heads as they dashed through the painful pathway while star teammates such as Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate filmed the hilarious action.

It's not the first bit of fun and pain rookies in the Tongan squad have endured either.

Earlier, they exposed their backs to teammates who fired ping pong balls at them as well.

Mate Ma'a Tonga had their first training today after yesterday's sqaud announcement.