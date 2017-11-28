Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

Jason Taumalolo has continued to give back to fans who have supported him and Mate Ma'a Tonga at this year's Rugby League World Cup after he decided to throw some of his playing gear into a crowd gathered outside the team's hotel last night.

Taumalolo threw his playing boots to the gathered supporters with his tournament now over after Tonga were knocked out of the World Cup by England in their narrow 20-18 semi-final loss on Saturday.

1 NEWS understands many of Tonga's players, including Taumalolo, are departing from New Zealand today to return to their homes.

Taumalolo told 1 NEWS after Saturday's loss in Auckland he doesn't regret his decision to commit to Tonga for this year's tournament after he sensationally made the call days before the New Zealand Kiwis announced their World Cup squad.

"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

He said the support has been overwhelming from the Tongan fans.

"Just can't describe how proud and humbled I am to have such a beautiful country (Tonga) support us.