Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

Jason Taumalolo has continued to give back to fans who have supported him and Mate Ma'a Tonga at this year's Rugby League World Cup after he decided to throw some of his playing gear into a crowd gathered outside the team's hotel last night.

The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.
Taumalolo threw his playing boots to the gathered supporters with his tournament now over after Tonga were knocked out of the World Cup by England in their narrow 20-18 semi-final loss on Saturday.

1 NEWS understands many of Tonga's players, including Taumalolo, are departing from New Zealand today to return to their homes.

There is nothing like family to pick you up when you are town, like Taumalolo discovered after his side lost to England on Saturday.
Taumalolo told 1 NEWS after Saturday's loss in Auckland he doesn't regret his decision to commit to Tonga for this year's tournament after he sensationally made the call days before the New Zealand Kiwis announced their World Cup squad.

"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.
He said the support has been overwhelming from the Tongan fans.

"Just can't describe how proud and humbled I am to have such a beautiful country (Tonga) support us.

"All I can say is how much love I have for them, not only as a country but the people and these boys I play alongside with," he said.

The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

