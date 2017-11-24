 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of Tongan supporters stopped traffic tonight on one of Tauranga's popular roads to show their support ahead of tomorrow's big Rugby League World Cup game.

These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Little could be heard over the blaring horns, passionate singing from the fans and loud music being blasted from their car speakers.

For a short time traffic came to a standstill on Marine Parade as they made their presence felt.

Tonga's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England kicks off at 6pm at Mount Smart in Auckland.

More Tonga league content: 

Tom Burgess is confident his side will not get overawed by the occasion, with the match being sold out at Mt Smart.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.
Source: 1 NEWS
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Fifth Harmony star said she has seen the unbelievable support for Mate Ma'a Tonga through social media.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 