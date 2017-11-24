Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

Hundreds of Tongan supporters stopped traffic tonight on one of Tauranga's popular roads to show their support ahead of tomorrow's big Rugby League World Cup game.

Little could be heard over the blaring horns, passionate singing from the fans and loud music being blasted from their car speakers.

For a short time traffic came to a standstill on Marine Parade as they made their presence felt.

Tonga's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England kicks off at 6pm at Mount Smart in Auckland.