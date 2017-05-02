Watch: Mass brawl breaks out between players and spectators moments after Brisbane league match

Ugly scenes played out after a rugby league match between Rochedale Tigers and Logan Brothers, which saw players and spectators involved in a vicious mass brawl in Logan City in greater Brisbane on Sunday.

The fight was sparked when two players pushed and shoved one another after the final siren.

About 50 players, parents and spectators were filmed yelling and fighting minutes after the match.

One woman could be seen trying to stop her son from being hit at the Priestdale field.

"Don't you f***ing dare touch my son," she screamed before she was shoved to the ground.