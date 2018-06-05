The Manly Sea Eagles have experienced a full Maori welcome this afternoon after touching down in Christchurch ahead of their home game against the Warriors later this weekend.

The Sydney-based NRL club were welcomed to Nga Hau e Wha National Marae with a powhiri today.

This Saturday's game against the Warriors at AMI Stadium will also have Maori culture present, with the trophy unveiled last month that the two side's are competing for also having ties to locals.

The Broadhurst-Shelford trophy, or Te Atanga, was carved and designed by Ngai Tahu master carver Fayne Robinson.

The trophy showcases a mere pounamu encased in a wood carving.

The Sea Eagles will also play in special jerseys for the match which Robinson also designed.