 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Manly star coughs up ball metres from tryline to hand Panthers game-winner on a silver platter

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Penrith have scored four tries in seven minutes to breathe life back into their NRL season as they completed a remarkable comeback to beat Manly 28-24.

Trailing 24-6 with 12 minutes to play, Penrith scored four times in six sets as the Sea Eagles only touched the ball for a Tom Trbojevic error to surrender their lead by the 75th minute.

Crucially, the win moves the Panthers to fifth on the NRL ladder and within touching distance of the top four after it appeared they might finish the round as low as eighth had they suffered their fifth loss in six matches.

It also means the Wests Tigers will be six points out of the finals if the Warriors beat the Gold Coast on Sunday, with five games to play.

Panthers centre Waqa Blake sparked the comeback at Lottoland when he produced a one-handed falling offload for Josh Mansour to cross and make it 24-10.

Isaah Yeo then ensured the Panthers would keep the momentum when he forced his way over moments later, before Blake finished off a length-of-the-field movement in the set after the kick off following a Viliame Kikau break.

The comeback was complete when Trbojevic fielded a James Maloney bomb, only to drop the ball in a Kikau tackle before Nathan Cleary scooped it up and scored.

Tyrone Peachey was also solid for Penrith in his first game at fullback, injecting himself into the action to put Dean Whare over for the Panthers' only first-half try.

The loss leaves Manly just two points clear of their first wooden spoon, and under serious pressure after Canterbury and North Queensland both won on Friday night.

The Sea Eagles looked to have their second win over the Panthers in the bag after Brian Kelly produced 12 minutes of brilliance after the Sea Eagles led 8-6 at halftime.

He put Daly Cherry-Evans away for Manly's first after the break when he bust through the midfield, as the Sea Eagles continued to threaten Penrith on the edges.

The centre also bagged two tries of his own, the first from a Trbojevic pass and the second after a grubber-kick from the fullback sat up perfectly for him just before the dead-ball line.

But it mattered little as Penrith arrested their mid-season freefall and won for the fourth time this year after trailing at halftime.

Tom Trbojevic is going to see this one in his nightmares for a while. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

LIVE: Kiwi titans clash in Christchurch as Crusaders and Hurricanes face off in epic semi-final showdown
4

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
5

Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Ste Helens' Danny Richardson slotted the goal from inside his own half to beat Warrington 14-12.

Watch: Super League star nails game-winning penalty goal after full-time hooter - from 55m out
Charlie Gubb

Former Warriors prop Charlie Gubb quits NRL for English side Widnes
Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Panthers resigned to losing star halfback Nathan Cleary
00:15
Newcastle blew their 12-0 lead to fall 20-18 in Townsville last night.

Cowboys score in final minutes to earn remarkable comeback win over Knights

West Tigers hopeful of Warriors loss to keep slim playoff hopes alive

AAP
Topics
League

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has questioned whether his side's giant-killing fortnight sucked the petrol out of them before their disappointing fade out against cellar dwellers Canterbury.

The Tigers had their finals chances all but killed off in their limp 16-4 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

The equation was simple for the joint venture going into the clash - win and keep their faint finals hopes alive, lose and start planning for Mad Monday.

It leaves them four points behind the eight-placed Warriors, who take on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Should the Warriors extended that margin to three wins, it will leave the Tigers with too much to do with five rounds remaining.

The Tigers faithful went into the game full of optimism after their side toppled title contenders South Sydney and St George Illawarra in consecutive weeks.

But their season has been one of contrasting fortunes after beating every current top four team but struggling against sides below them on the table.

"We were flat tonight. We completed well, we got through our sets, got through our plays, I thought we just went through the motions," Cleary said.

"And to Canterbury's credit, that wasn't going to be good enough. They ran a little harder, tackled a bit harder. They had the bounce of the ball from time to time."

The Tigers now look set to miss the finals for the seventh straight season after blowing a golden opportunity to push for a top eight spot.

"I'd be disappointed any night like that," Cleary said when asked if he was especially disappointed given their past fortnight.

"We lacked energy and maybe those last two games took a bit out of us. I don't know.

"You need to turn up and play with a bit more spark than that."

Despite having 31 tackles - or the equivalent of five sets of six - inside the Bulldogs' 20 metre zone, they could still only come up with one try - through Esan Marsters.

The result will only heighten question about the side's attack after struggling for points all year.

Skipper Russell Packer was at a loss to explain how the team managed to produce such a disappointing performance after looking so dynamic and energetic against the Rabbitohs at the same ground just six days earlier.

"We set a pretty good standard against two good teams and we could't deliver for whatever reason," Packer said.

"Individually we will look at where we can improve."

Matulino's Wests Tigers fell to a 16-4 defeat to Canterbury last night. Source: SKY
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Kiwi titans clash in Christchurch as Crusaders and Hurricanes face off in epic semi-final showdown

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Survivors of Florida school shooting embrace Kiwi way of life on New Zealand trip

Warriors aiming to use two-week Australia trip as springboard for playoffs

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

Warriors linchpin Blake Green hopes a fortnight on Australia soil allows the side to click as they begin to ponder a return to the NRL finals.

The New Zealand-based Warriors have cooled since the veteran five-eighth helped them to a hot 5-0 start to the season.

They sit eighth but on Sunday can go three wins clear of ninth-placed West Tigers with five rounds to play, by continuing their staggering run of dominance over the Titans - who they've beaten 14 times in their past 15 clashes.

The Warriors will remain in the country until their round 21 clash with St George Illawarra and a good fortnight should all but assure them their first finals campaign since 2011.

But they will again be undermanned after key pair Issac Luke (calf) and Tohu Harris (knee) were ruled out on Friday.

Neither arrived with the team but are expected to be healthy to play the Dragons.

Green (ribs) will return though and the eight-club journeyman saw enough in their frustrating 12-6 loss to Melbourne from the stands to give him confidence.

"You don't get that experience unless you play in close games, and there aren't that many close games in the NRL," he said.

"Like, 12-6, you don't always get that high quality type of game.

"It was a good experience for our boys to see what that feels like and I'm sure we'll be better next time we're in that situation."

Coach Stephen Kearney was reluctant to look beyond Sunday's clash with the Titans.

But Green knows the next few weeks will be crucial as they aim to finish the regular season as they started it.

"We've got two weeks on the road ... we're not coming back," he said of their Australian mini-break.

"It's just about spending some time together and putting all our energy into the next two weeks - the little block that we've got away.

"We'll reassess after that."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Warriors have won the past six, 14 of the past 15 and the past seven at Robina against the Titans.

* The Titans are conceding the most linebreaks (6.1 per game) and the Warriors the second most (4.7) this season.

* The combined right side of the Warriors has scored the most tries of any NRL team this season.

Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Blake Green and Shaun Johnson. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL