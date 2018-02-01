Watch: 'I know, I've been there' - Benji Marshall sends heartfelt message of support to Bernard Tomic

Controversial Australian tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic has received an offer of help from an unlikely Kiwi sportsman.

NRL star Benji Marshall has reached out to the tennis player after he made comments where he hinted at suffering from depression on reality TV show, 'I'm a Celebrity… get me out of here'.

"I actually felt really sorry for him after watching it," Marshall said.

"We need to get around our athletes and help out where we can.

"Times do get tough in the spotlight – I know, I’ve been there."

Tomic caused controversy while on the show when he said Australia could not win the Davis Cup title without him and that captain Leyton Hewitt knew it.

Hewitt has since confirmed Tomic is unlikely to represent Australia again.

"He's made some mistakes. It will be a long way back.