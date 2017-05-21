 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Watch: Kiwis winger Jordan Rapana ends Raiders' losing streak with flying finish

share

Source:

AAP

A ripping Jordan Rapana try close to fulltime helped Canberra to a scrappy 22-16 NRL win over Parramatta which ended a three-game slide for the Raiders.

The Canberra ace scored the deciding try to seal a 22-16 win over the Eels at ANZ Stadium.
Source: SKY

Scores were locked at 16-16 on Saturday night, before Rapana produced one of his trademark diving efforts in a 73rd-minute right-side shift.

The play ensured captain Jarrod Croker celebrated his 200th-game milestone with a win, coach Ricky Stuart later revealing he had sent out a late message of inspiration for the team.

"We sent a message on there after we scored that try with seven-eight minutes to go," Stuart said. 'If we can't do this now for our captain, we're a shallow bunch'. But I know they're not, and I know that was the inspiration on the back end of that game."

In front of an ANZ Stadium crowd of 10,074, the victory also ruined Mitchell Moses' first appearance as an Eel after his storied mid-week move from the Wests Tigers.

Rushed immediately into halfback, Moses missed a game-high six tackles as he was given a torrid night by Josh Papalii, and came up with some poor decisions on last-tackle plays.

Papalii was arguably the Raiders' best on his return from a club-imposed one- game ban for drink-driving, running 148 metres, busting five tackles and offloading three times.

Eels coach Brad Arthur said it was evident the team had had little preparation with Moses.

"Couple of wrong kick options but, other than that, he's had two training sessions with us so it's going to take a bit of time," Arthur said.

The defeat for the clunky Eels' outfit was compounded by injuries to Michael Jennings (quad) and Nathan Brown (ribs), who was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Level on two tries apiece at halftime, the Eels took the lead for the first time with Siosaia Vave's 48th-minute try, although the Raiders responded quickly through Blake Austin.

The match seemed destined for golden point before Rapana's aerial heroics, breathing life into a campaign that looked on shaky ground after their losing run.

In a mostly docile first half, the Raiders appeared set to stroll away with an easy win when Nick Cotric and Joey Leilua crossed from set pieces for a 10-0 lead by the 20th minute.

But back-to-back tries to Manu Ma'u and Jennings within five minutes meant the game was tied at the break.

Ma'u claimed a lucky ricochet off his own grubber to score his team's first points of the night, before Jennings finished off a tackle-busting run by Semi Radradra for their second.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'There's always speculation' - Panthers coach plays down exit of Warriors target Te Maire Martin

00:29
2
Naholo's last touch of the night was worth five points as the Highlanders winger came off after making an impact early in the second half.

Video: Patrick Osborne carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

00:30
3
The Highlanders bigman was in the right place at the right time to silence the Perth crowd.

As it happened: High-flying Highlanders finish Super Rugby road trip in dominating fashion, hold Force tryless in Perth

00:27
4
The stand-in skipper had the feet of a younger man as New Zealand secured a 33-7 win.

Watch: Sevens legend DJ Forbes rips out lethal sidestep against Japan as NZ finish London day one unbeaten

00:30
5
The Hurricanes created another classic in the Cake Tin using their signature improvisational skills and blistering pace.

Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ