 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


Watch: Kiwis winger Jason Nightingale scores in opening minutes as Dragons smash Cowboys

share

Source:

AAP

St George Illawarra snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing 24-10 victory over North Queensland in Townsville, taking them back to the top of the NRL ladder.

The Dragons' flyer grabbed the opener in St George-Illawarra's 24-10 win.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Matt Dufty and Gareth Widdop starred as Paul McGregor's side sealed a win that lifts them above South Sydney on points difference.

Jason Nightingale, Dufty and debutant Jordan Pereira scored tries for the visitors while Gavin Cooper notched the Cowboys' only four-pointer.

The Dragons came out firing with Dufty breaking the line with a shimmy inside Johnathan Thurston before laying on a try for Nightingale after two minutes.

Two penalties from Thurston reduced the margin, the second after Jack de Belin was penalised for slowing the play the ball and was sent to the sin bin.

The Cowboys took full advantage with veteran forward Gavin Cooper scoring his third try in as many games.

Cooper collected the ball after a tackle on Kane Linnett two metres from the line and faked a pass right to wrong-foot Ben Hunt before he dived over on the left-hand side.

The electric Dufty ensured the lead would not last with a try just after the half-hour mark.

Fed by Widdop, the fullback raced through a gap in the Cowboys' line before diagonally making a bee-line for the uprights.

Although Te Maire Martin took him to ground he could not hold on to the tackle and Dufty got up and dived over.

De Belin made amends for his early error by forcing a turnover late in the half and Hunt ghosted through the line before feeding Tariq Sims who scored.

Ten minutes into the second half, the game was effectively over as Widdop's perfect kick to the left wing was collected by Pereira who scored his first NRL try.

The committed Dragons' defence denied a way back into the game for last year's grand finalists who remain second last on the ladder.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

00:15
2
The Waratahs scored three times while Naholo was in the bin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's ruthless headshot leads to game-changing yellow card in Highlanders' quarter-final loss

00:34
3
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

00:44
4
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

01:57
5
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Exclusive: Players told Netball NZ’s review into horror Comm Games they lacked confidence in coaches and themselves

00:43
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

Keep up to date with our live updates of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.