Watch: Kiwis prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona rampages over tryline as Storm thrash Raiders

AAP
Melbourne have shown their rise to the top of the NRL ladder was no fluke, crushing Canberra in a seven-try NRL romp at AAMI Park.

Leading into last night's match, Storm coach Craig Bellamy admitted he was surprised by their lofty position and unsure if they deserved it, but the Storm looked right at home as competition leaders with a 44-10 win over the Raiders.

Their eighth-straight victory sets up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash with Souths in Sydney next Friday night.

Canberra could rightly blame some poor refereeing for their last-round loss to Cronulla but there were no excuses this time or answers to the Storm's rampant attack.

Melbourne scored their first try in the sixth minute through second-rower Felise Kaufusi and from that point never looked like losing.

The home side took advantage of some flimsy Raiders defence and poor ball control, as well as a lop-sided penalty count, to race to a 24-4 halftime lead.

Canberra's only try came when Josh Hodgson sent veteran Sia Soliola barrelling across the line.

Billy Slater and Cameron Munster caused Canberra plenty of headaches, with Munster wrong-footing Raiders defenders to score the Storm's second try of the night.

Rookie backrower Joe Stimson, who started ahead of Ryan Hoffman in a late switch, also got through a mountain of work in defence.

Winger Josh Addo-Carr pounced on a loose ball to start the second half with the Storm's fifth try before Canberra centre Joey Leilua did likewise down the other end.

But the Storm scoreboard continued to tick over and Canberra was left to play out the match down a man after Jordan Rapana was sin-binned for a professional foul.

The Melbourne forward was on the scoresheet in his side's 44-10 win.
Rabbitohs come from behind to break Eels' hearts in NRL thriller

AAP
South Sydney have staged a dramatic second-half comeback to run over the top of Parramatta 26-20 and keep their NRL minor premiership hopes alive.

The Eels looked home and hosed at 20-6 up midway through the second half but were run down thanks to three Rabbitohs tries in nine minutes in front of 15,542 at ANZ Stadium.

After having their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Wests Tigers and losing the competition lead last week, the Rabbitohs bounced back with an unconvincing yet valuable win.

A Mitchell Moses penalty gave the Eels a 20-6 lead and a three-try buffer with 25 minutes on the clock however the Rabbitohs came home with a wet sail.

After Cody Walker and Angus Crichton were denied by the video referee, they finally cracked the Parramatta defence when Campbell Graham caught them short on the right wing to make it 20-10.

And when Robert Jennings crossed in the left corner and Adam Reynolds booted it from the sideline, the margin was suddenly just four.

Corey Norman became the second player sin-binned for the match and Dane Gagai made them pay the following set as he charged over for the go-ahead try.

Graham's second four-pointer in the 79th minute put the icing on the cake.

The result leaves the Eels stranded alone on 10 points at the bottom of the table after fellow cellar-dwellers North Queensland and Canterbury both scored upset wins on Friday night.

Parramatta copped an early blow when hooker Kaysa Pritchard was forced off with a shoulder injury in just the sixth minute, with rookie Reed Mahoney forced to take on primary dummy-half duties in his fourth first-grade game.

After Hymel Hunt was sin-binned, Parramatta crossed twice through Clint Gutherson and Jarryd Hayne, who turned back the clock with a powerful run after drifting in-field off his wing.

And when Michael Jennings shook off a meek attempted tackle by Hunt, Parramatta had three tries in 11 minutes and an 18-6 lead at halftime before they wilted in the second half.

South Sydney clawed their way to a 26-20 victory over Parramatta last night.
One person has died after bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Cowboys coach praises Johnathan Thurston's return to form despite constant criticism in rough 2018

AAP
North Queensland coach Paul Green has hailed Johnathan Thurston after his return to form in the Cowboys' victory over the Newcastle Knights on Friday night.

The Knights began the second half 12 points in front only for Thurston to turn the game on its head by setting up three tries and scoring one himself, as the home side ran out 20-18 winners at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville.

Although Green insists Thurston's play has not been as below par as has been suggested in his last year in the NRL, he spoke admiringly about the way the Maroons great has handled the adversity thrown at him.

"It hasn't been easy but I'm proud of the way he's copped the criticism, but responded to it too," Green said.

"I've said all year if you look at stats and I know stats don't tell everything, he's in the top five for a lot of those attacking stats.

"I've been saying all year the criticism is unwarranted but because of the player he is everyone expects him to go out and give a 10-out-of-10 game. We don't need that from him."

Thurston wouldn't be drawn on his performance, but praised his team's second half display after "a few f-bombs" from their premiership coach, and wants them to take this on in the final five games of the campaign.

"We weren't playing great footy but we kept turning up for each other," Thurston said.

"We've got players who can play in our team, we just need to get them the ball in the right areas and hold onto the ball."

The Cowboys, who travel to Sydney to face the Roosters next Saturday, remain second from bottom on the ladder after the Bulldogs beat the Wests Tigers also on Friday night.

North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston.
North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
