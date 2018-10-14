 

Watch: Kiwis let rip with mighty team song after victory over Australia

1 NEWS
Kiwis

The Kiwis celebrated in style after their breakthrough 26-24 win over the Kangaroos in Auckland last night, belting out their team song with pride.

In coach Michael Maguire's first home Test, the Kiwis came from behind to end Australia's 13-match winning streak, holding on to resist a late fightback from the Kangaroos.

Led by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, the Kiwis and their support staff bellowed out their victorious anthem, with spirits high as the team enter their new era.

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht
Kiwis
Bromwich, Proctor 'turned adversity into strength' on Kiwis return, says coach

AAP
Kiwis

Eighteen months after Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor's illicit substance scandal threatened to kill off their Kiwis careers, Michael Maguire has highlighted them as representative of the side's rebuild.

At a time when New Zealand were being pegged as vulnerable and in danger of being usurped by Tonga, they produced a rousing 26-24 rugby league Test victory over Australia last night.

After a raft of representative retirements and missing the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Issac Luke, the lightly-fancied Kiwis rolled the world champions for the first time in three years.

The Kiwis brand copped a black eye after Bromwich was stripped of the captaincy and he and Proctor were banished from the World Cup after being caught on CCTV snorting a substance off a drug dealer's phone after last year's Anzac Test.

Last night's game was their first back in Kiwis colours and coach Maguire said their ability to come back from a low point in their careers was representative of the character he wanted in his team.

"People like Kevin Proctor and Jesse Bromwich, they've faced adversity and what we saw, to come back in form the way they did," Maguire said.

"A lot of young kids, unfortunately, at some stage make a mistake and those two boys have definitely put their hands up and turned a bit of adversity into strength and where we want to be.

"Both of those boys performed very well."

Michael Maguire said he will consider the pair who were banned from the World Cup after allegedly trying to buy cocaine in May 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

Next Saturday's Test between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart is already sold out, prompting fears the Mate Ma'a were winning the battles for the hearts and minds of the public in New Zealand.

But the likes of Joey Manu and Brandon Smith proved they were ready to be the faces of a new generation of Kiwis and there was light at the end of the tunnel.

New skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - who put in an inspired performance against the Australians - said it was up to the side to rebuild their good standing.

"We came into camp to build foundations not only for us going forward but the Kiwis coming through and the kids after that," Watene-Zelezniak.

"We want to give this nation what they deserve.

"I can't really put it into words, we just came together."

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have both been recalled to the Kiwis' squad. Source: 1 NEWS
Kiwis
Kangaroos wary of Mate Ma'a Tonga after loss to Kiwis - 'They think we're beatable'

AAP
League

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga concedes Tonga will be fancying their chances of knocking over Australia after the world champions' shock loss to New Zealand.

The Kangaroos' new era began with a 26-24 defeat to the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium, an outcome which indicated there are set to be some growing pains after farewelling some of Australia's all-time greats.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

The Roos were toppled for the first time in 14 games and the Mate Ma'a will come into next Saturday's clash at the same venue spurred on by a sold-out 25,000-strong sea of red and white.

"We know what's coming. We know how committed they're going to be," Meninga said.

"We'll be ready for it physically and mentally ... I think they think we're beatable."

While Tonga are stacked with some of the best players in the world in Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Jnr, a loss to a non-tier one nation would immediately place Meninga and his squad under immense pressure.

Team spirit in the Tongan camp is sky high, as the team welcomes their new assistant coach into the fold. Source: 1 NEWS

Meninga said we would resist the urge to make changes and bring in Reagan Campbell-Gillard or Tyrone Peachey after his side was beaten by the Kiwis for the first time Kiwis since 2015..

The 26-24 scoreline flattered the Australians after they ran in two late tries - scores that could not counter a glut of rudimentary errors.

"The papers tomorrow will be talking about how the Kangaroos are vulnerable," Meninga said.

"We're at a stage in our transition where we have a bit of work to do. But I can assure you we'll be ready for next week."

With Greg Inglis suspended and Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater having retired, the Kangaroos looked far from the dominant force which has reigned over the rugby league world for so long.

Smith's absence in particular was noticeable as the side at times lacked patience and composure at key moments.

New No.9 Damien Cook has been superb this year however he had to be substituted after 62 minutes after being targeted by the Kiwis' big men and forced to make 42 tackles.

Asked if the Kangaroos missed Smith and his 56 Tests of experience, new skipper Boyd Cordner replied: "I don't think you can replace a bloke like Cameron Smith.

"Just his experience and the player he is, everyone knows he's one of the best in the game.

"In saying that, we picked a side that's in some really good form this year. Damien Cook has been one of the best players in the NRL."

Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions. Source: 1 NEWS
League
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain

1 NEWS
Kiwis

Friends and family of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak capped off a special evening for the new Kiwis skipper following last night's historic win over the Kangaroos thanks to passionate haka from the stands.

Watene-Zelezniak's whānau delivered the emotional sign of respect from the stands shortly after the game in which he earned his first win as a captain.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

The 23-year-old followed in his great-grandfather's footsteps last night when he earned the honour of leading the Kiwis.

His great grandfather Steve Watene was the first Māori to skipper the New Zealand Kiwis in the 1930s.

The 23-year-old’s great grandfather was the first Māori to skipper the Kiwis in the 1930s. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked at a press conference earlier this week about his heritage, the fullback said he was very proud.

"I think he (great grandfather) is smiling down at me at the moment, I think he had a part in this," said Watene-Zelezniak.

"So I am very privileged to carry his blood inside me and I guess represent him."

The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos. Source: 1 NEWS
Kiwis

'They took it up for the crowd': Inspired Kiwis hold their nerve to clinch heart-stopping 26-24 win over Kangaroos

AAP | Associated Press
NRL

A Joey Manu-inspired New Zealand have brought Australia crashing back to earth with a 26-24 upset in their rugby league Test at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Kangaroos had their 13-game winning streak broken on Saturday and tasted their first Test loss under coach Mal Meninga.

As it happened: Kiwis hold their nerve to beat Kangaroos 26-24 in absolute thriller

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

After the retirement of a golden generation of players including Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater and Cameron Smith, the Aussies are facing a rebuild.

Manu upstaged his Sydney Roosters teammate, superstar Latrell Mitchell, scoring one try and setting up another in a rampaging performance, while Shaun Johnson was named man of the match.

"The boys did an amazing job," Kiwis first-time captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak said. "They took it up for the crowd and our country and did our families proud.

"But we're still building. It's only a start. We've got a foundation now."

The Kiwi forwards, led by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jesse Bromwich and Martin Taupau, dominated while David Klemmer was the only Aussie forward to make more than 100 metres.

The Australians scored two late tries through Felise Kaufusi and James Tedesco for a tense final two minutes however the scoreline belied the Kiwis' dominance.

"It was always going to be tough playing the Kiwis at home," Australia captain Boyd Cordner said. "We didn't give ourselves much chance but we stuck to it and it was a tight finish. Our ball control was pretty disappointing."

The result will go a long way to restoring the New Zealand public's faith in the Kiwis after a slew of poor results and off-field issues.

It was the New Zealanders' first win over Australia since the 2015 Anzac Test.

After the Kangaroos took a 12-8 lead into halftime despite the Kiwis controlling possession and territory, the home side hit the front when hooker Brandon Smith burrowed over in the 54th minute.

And when a light-stepping Johnson created an overlap, Esan Marsters put the Kiwis up 20-12.

Johnson again was allowed to run across field, with Manu popping a magical offload in traffic to send Jordan Rapana over to give his side what proved a winning lead at 26-12.

Earlier, the Australians started like a freight train with Mitchell putting Valentine Holmes over in just the third minute.

Five-eighth Luke Keary's Test debut was short-lived after he was taken off with a head knock in the 17th minute and did not return.

The Kiwis were twice denied by the video referees in the first half - with skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak controversially turned down after Manu was ruled to have knocked on after a spectacular pick-up and chip.

Manu did give his side an 8-6 lead when he produced a powerful fend to run over Mitchell in the 35th minute.

The Kangaroos produced something out of nothing when Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic and Dane Gagai combined on the stroke of halftime to make it 10-8, however the Kiwis powered home in the second half.

NRL