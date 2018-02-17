 

Watch: Kiwis forward drops hilarious F-bomb in man-of-the-match speech

Nelson Asofa-Solomona got a bit carried away after the Storm's win over Leeds.
Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson obliterates Mahe Drysdale to claim national rowing champs gold

00:13
The winger's athletic finish helped earn a staunch 20-14 win to start the year.

David Fusitu'a flies over to score in Warriors' gutsy pre-season win over Storm

00:15
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:51
The former rowing champion will compete on the Gold Coast as a cyclist.

'I never thought I'd make it' – Hamish Bond blown away by Commonwealth Games selection

00:15
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:38
Crowds of gathered in Mexico City as the ground shook from the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake causes people to flee buildings, fill streets in Mexico City

The quake shook south and central Mexico today, five months after a deadly tremor.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.


 
