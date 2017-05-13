 

Watch: Kiwi teen sensation Te Maire Martin sinks Broncos with late try, clutch drop goal ON DEBUT

Here's a taste of what the Warriors are buying into with Te Maire Martin, on debut for the Panthers last year.
01:03
1
00:30
2
Stopping one Ioane on the wing is hard enough so when BOTH turn up out there, the Cheetahs defence didn't stand a chance.

Watch: Blues brothers at it again as Akira and Rieko Ioane combine brutal strength and blistering pace for try

00:30
3
The Blues No. 8 was sitting out on the left wing when the ball arrived and there was nothing the South Africans could do.

Video: Cheetahs learn the hard not to give Akira Ioane space as Blues behemoth brushes off wimpy tacklers for easy try

00:24
4
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Marie Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

00:30
5
Some devilishly good hands and a barnstorming run from the Blues pair was enough for five points against the Cheetahs.

As it happened: Blues cruise to massive win over Cheetahs after blistering start to second half proves too much to handle

01:03
01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

