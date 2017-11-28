Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

The Mate Ma'a Tonga team were given a hero's welcome today when they touched down in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, after their incredible campaign in the Rugby League World Cup tournament.

The Tongan team were given a special police escort as hundreds of Tongan fans cheered and showed their support by waving their national flag and dressing up all in red.

Tongan winger David Fusitu'a and his teammates were bombarded by hundreds of screaming fans, with Tongan police having to get out of their vehicles to clear the path to get the Tongan team bus through.

Tomorrow the rugby league team will be presented with special awards by King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

The King will invest the players with an award of the Royal Orders in a ceremony at the Royal Palace.

Tonga were knocked out of the RLWC after going down to England 20-18 in their semi-final at Mount Smart in Auckland.