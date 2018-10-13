Watch: Joseph Manu's friends and family pack into bus to cheer for Kiwis debutant

The Junior Kiwis have been outclassed in the first match of the trans-Tasman league triple header at Mt Smart Stadium, falling 40-24 to the Junior Kangaroos.

It took Australia less than two minutes to hit the front against the Junior Kiwis, with forward Louis Garaghty crashing over.

However, the Junior Kiwis didn't have to wait long to reply, with hooker Sean Mullany levelling things up for the hosts.

What happened next though, was truly special, as Junior Kiwis halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita pulled off a ridiculous scorpion kick to put captain Isaiah Papali'i through to score.

The Australians kept themselves in the contest though, with Thomas Flegler scoring, before Tino Faasuamaleaui and Corey Allan both scoring before the break to give the Junior Kangaroos the lead going into halftime.