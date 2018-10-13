Watch: Joseph Manu's friends and family pack into bus to cheer for Kiwis debutant

With concerns of an empty Mt Smart Stadium for tonight's Test between the Kiwis and the Kangaroos, the friends and family of youngster Joseph Manu are doing their best to ensure a capacity crowd.
With Manu to make his Kiwis debut in the centres against Australia tonight, a travelling army of supporters are making their way up from his hometown of Tokoroa, in order to support the debutant.
"We'll bring the noise," Manu's uncle Barney Teao says.
"We're there to support our boy and our team."
It's not the first time travelling support have followed Manu, recently crossing the ditch to attend the NRL Grand Final, won by Manu's Sydney Roosters.