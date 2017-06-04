Watch: Jordan Rapana double in vain as Sea Eagles snatch golden point win over Raiders

Kiwis winger Jordan Rapana grabbed a spectacular brace as his Canberra Raiders suffered a 21-20 golden point loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

With the Raiders 20-6 down in the second half, Rapana grabbed a clever try from first receiver, before his second truly saw Canberra come roaring back into the match.

Rapana grabbed the ball from dummy half, slicing the Sea Eagles' defence to bits - running 80m to score his second of the match.