Watch: Johnathan Thurston cops another shocking cheap shot in Cowboys' romp over Manly

North Queensland have made the most of having Johnathan Thurston during the State of Origin period by scoring a sorely needed 26-12 NRL win over Manly.

Thurston had previously been unavailable before an Origin match since joining the Cowboys in 2005, but played a hand in three of their four tries to help snap a worrying three-game losing streak.



His night was more than matched by Jason Taumalolo, who carried the Cowboys with 268 metres, 12 tackle busts and a try in a heroic 80-minute performance in the absence of a number of their forwards.



The Cowboys had six players either on Origin duty, injured, or suspended.



Manly, who were without the Trbojevic brothers, appeared set for a comeback when Brian Kelly scurried over to reduce an eight-point halftime deficit to four with the first try after resumption.



But the visitors made the most of a wasteful Sea Eagles side in the second half, with Antonio Winterstein completing his double and then Enari Tuala crossing in the space of four minutes.



The win ends a heartbreaking fortnight for the Cowboys, who had fallen to one- point losses in back-to-back weeks, but now moves them to within six points of the top eight.



The defeat for the Sea Eagles leaves them in 12th spot on eight points.



Both sides traded early penalty goals before the Cowboys potted over another when Thurston was belted by Gosiewski after passing the ball and put on report.



The incident seemed to spur the Eagles into action, with Shaun Lane spinning over for a try.



However, the Cowboys hit back with consecutive efforts set up by Thurston, who grubbered for Taumalolo and then showed quick hands for Winterstein to take a 16-8 halftime lead.



There was a scary moment late in the match when Lane was knocked out after an offload, while Gosiewski exited the match in the final minute with a suspected arm injury.



Both were taken to hospital.



Cowboys coach Paul Green hailed the victory as one of the club's finest under his watch in a week where they lost Matt Scott to judiciary and Scott Bolton to injury.



"That was I reckon in my time at the Cowboys, that's probably (one of), if not the best, wins we've ever had," he said after the match.



"We had a lot of kids in there today, guys who haven't played a lot of first grade in there tonight. Given how our season's gone so far, it was an enormous win for us."



Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett said some players would be embarrassed with some efforts.



"Very uninspiring from us. I thought it was a poor performance," he said.

