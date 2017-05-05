 

Watch: 'It's a pretty close bond' - Kieran Foran on special red wine and chocolate tradition with Shaun Johnson

Kieran Foran will be back in a Kiwis jumper tonight taking on the Kangaroos and is confident New Zealand has enough depth in their squad to create an upset in Canberra.

The Kiwis and Warriors playmakers said they began the tradition back in 2014 during their Four Nations tournament.
After a long two year absence from the international scene Foran has been instrumental in turning things around for the Warriors in the NRL and will be looking to continue that good form for the Kiwis.

Foran, 26, says the New Zealand team have the right players to overcome their dominant Trans-Tasman rivals.

"I just believe we've got a really strong group at the moment, we've got a side that's been playing together for some time now," Foran said.

"It'll no doubt be a grinding sort of match so we'll just have to stay in the contest and wait for opportunities.

"If I can perform my role I'll be happy."

But the New Zealand star playmaker admitted toppling the world champion Australian team will take an 80 minute effort.

"They're champion players the Australians, they have been for some time now.

The star halfback made it clear that the club are ready for life without Foran if he moves back to Sydney next season.
"They know how to win matches and late in games so we’ve got to be prepared to go the full 80 with them and hold onto the footy."

Foran has been rooming with his Warriors teammate Shaun Johnson in the Kiwis camp and revealed a strange tradition they began three years ago while playing in the Four Nations competition.

"Shaun and I are pretty close on and off the field.

"People been talking about this one look we room together for the Warriors and we room together for the Kiwis and yeah if we get a good win we'll no doubt enjoy a bit of chocolate and red wine.

"It started in 2014 actually in the Four Nations and something we've kept going, just got to wait and see whether we get the win."

