 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Watch: 'It's not Kiwis culture' – Coach David Kidwell speaks out over players' allegedly caught buying cocaine after ANZAC Test

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis coach David Kidwell has spoken on the ongoing investigation involving two of his players allegedly purchasing drugs after Friday night's ANZAC Test loss, saying if the crime is proven true, it’s not "Kiwis culture".

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.
Source: Nine

Kidwell appeared on Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show to discuss the 30-12 loss to the Kangaroos but before he could, host James Bracey asked for Kidwell's thoughts on an ongoing investigation involving Kiwis players Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Bromwich and Proctor are being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit after they allegedly attempted to buy cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub after Friday night's match.

Kidwell used the question as a chance to address "all the rugby league fans and Kiwis fans".

The Kiwis were comfortably beaten 30-12 in last night's ANZAC Test in Canberra but the team isn't blaming this week's preparation.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

"If the allegations are true… that's not part of our Te Iwi Kiwi culture and those actions from those players is not part of what we are trying to build in Kiwi camp.

"I think the whole of our rugby league sport has taken a bit of hit now in integrity."

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Source: Photosport

Kidwell said the reports first published yesterday morning were "a surprise".

"We've got good people in rugby league and why I became the coach of the Kiwis is because I love rugby league.

"I love the sport, I love the people involved in the sport."

New Zealand Rugby League have already stated they will take "action immediately" should the allegations against Bromwich and Proctor be proven true.

Australian police have confirmed a Canberra man has appeared in court after trying to sell the two players drugs following the game on Friday.

"A man was charged with possess and supply drug of dependence and faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday 6 May. He was granted bail to appear at a later date," An ACT Police spokesperson said.

"The charges include that he supplied drugs to two current NRL players."

Both players were named in court yesterday, but neither has been charged with an offence, ABC Australia reports.

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.

Watch: 'It's not Kiwis culture' – Coach David Kidwell speaks out over players' allegedly caught buying cocaine after ANZAC Test

00:25
2
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:25
3
Kiwi heavyweight Parker defended his WBO title against Cojanu last night.

'He was running' - Razvan Cojanu taunts Joseph Parker with chicken noises after 12 round clash

01:05
4
The Romanian heavyweight didn't take kindly to questions about Parker v Anthony Joshua.

'Let's do a rematch in Africa' - Razvan Cojanu's bizarre rant after Joseph Parker loss

00:30
5
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

Parker's warning goes unheard as 10 illegal fight streamers face prosecution over WBO title defence

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ