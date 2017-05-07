Watch: 'It's not Kiwis culture' – Coach David Kidwell speaks out over players' allegedly caught buying cocaine after ANZAC Test

Kiwis coach David Kidwell has spoken on the ongoing investigation involving two of his players allegedly purchasing drugs after Friday night's ANZAC Test loss, saying if the crime is proven true, it’s not "Kiwis culture".

Kidwell appeared on Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show to discuss the 30-12 loss to the Kangaroos but before he could, host James Bracey asked for Kidwell's thoughts on an ongoing investigation involving Kiwis players Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Bromwich and Proctor are being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit after they allegedly attempted to buy cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub after Friday night's match.

Kidwell used the question as a chance to address "all the rugby league fans and Kiwis fans".

"If the allegations are true… that's not part of our Te Iwi Kiwi culture and those actions from those players is not part of what we are trying to build in Kiwi camp.

"I think the whole of our rugby league sport has taken a bit of hit now in integrity."

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor. Source: Photosport

Kidwell said the reports first published yesterday morning were "a surprise".

"We've got good people in rugby league and why I became the coach of the Kiwis is because I love rugby league.

"I love the sport, I love the people involved in the sport."

New Zealand Rugby League have already stated they will take "action immediately" should the allegations against Bromwich and Proctor be proven true.

Australian police have confirmed a Canberra man has appeared in court after trying to sell the two players drugs following the game on Friday.

"A man was charged with possess and supply drug of dependence and faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday 6 May. He was granted bail to appear at a later date," An ACT Police spokesperson said.

"The charges include that he supplied drugs to two current NRL players."