Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Mate Ma'a Tonga team were presented with special awards by King Tupou VI today at the Royal Palace after their incredible Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Tongan winger Manu Vatuvei spoke to 1 NEWS before the award ceremony and said he was humbled to enter the palace with his rugby league teammates.

"You know it's a great honour for ourselves because not much people get to go into the palace and meet the king," said Vatuvei.

"All the boys are pretty excited right now to go in."

The King invested the players with an award of the Royal Orders at a ceremony held at the Royal Palace today.

It's also a national holiday today in Tonga.

The Tongan league team were knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup tournament after their 20-18 semi-final loss to England at Mount Smart Stadium last Saturday.