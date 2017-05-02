Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

Unwanted Warriors winger Tui Lolohea could be just weeks away from finding a new home.

1 NEWS has learned the former Kiwi has been granted a release from the final year of his contract, freeing him up for the 2018 season.

Lolohea, 22, has been languishing in reserve grade for the last five weeks.

He's been given permission to engage other clubs after debutant Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was picked ahead of him against the Roosters in last weekend's 14-13 win at Mt Smart Stadium.

Three NRL clubs have shown serious interest while Lolohea is yet to receive a formal offer.