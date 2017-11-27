 

Watch: 'It's alright Jason' – new video captures Tonga's devastated star Jason Taumalolo comforted by family after loss

Video, which has emerged on social media, has captured the raw emotion felt by Tongan star Jason Taumalolo, soon after Saturday's heart-breaking loss to England at Mt Smart.

There is nothing like family to pick you up when you are town, like Taumalolo discovered after his side lost to England on Saturday.
Mate Ma'a Tonga fell agonisingly close to an incredible win when Andrew Fifita was controversially judged to have knocked the ball on, close to the line, in the dying seconds of the Rugby League World Cup semi.

"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.
A spectator caught the 24-year-old's reaction moments after the 20-18 loss, as he headed to the stands to find his family and share in the gut-wrenching moment, immediately embracing them in a long hug while other family members and fans cheered for their hero.

"It's alright, Jason!" one could be heard saying.

"You're still a winner!"

Taumalolo  told 1 NEWS after the match he wouldn't change his choice in choosing to represent Tonga.

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.
"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

He said the support has been overwhelming from the Tongan fans.

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.
"Just can't describe how proud and humbled I am to have such a beautiful country (Tonga) support us.

"All I can say is how much love I have for them, not only as a country but the people and these boys I play alongside with," he said.

For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

There is nothing like family to pick you up when you are town, like Taumalolo discovered after his side lost to England on Saturday.

