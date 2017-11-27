Watch: 'It's alright Jason' – new video captures Tonga's devastated star Jason Taumalolo comforted by family after loss

Video, which has emerged on social media, has captured the raw emotion felt by Tongan star Jason Taumalolo, soon after Saturday's heart-breaking loss to England at Mt Smart.

Mate Ma'a Tonga fell agonisingly close to an incredible win when Andrew Fifita was controversially judged to have knocked the ball on, close to the line, in the dying seconds of the Rugby League World Cup semi.

A spectator caught the 24-year-old's reaction moments after the 20-18 loss, as he headed to the stands to find his family and share in the gut-wrenching moment, immediately embracing them in a long hug while other family members and fans cheered for their hero.

"It's alright, Jason!" one could be heard saying.

"You're still a winner!"

Taumalolo told 1 NEWS after the match he wouldn't change his choice in choosing to represent Tonga.

"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

He said the support has been overwhelming from the Tongan fans.

"Just can't describe how proud and humbled I am to have such a beautiful country (Tonga) support us.