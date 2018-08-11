Watch: Issac Luke's whānau and friends deliver moving haka from the stands to celebrate 250th NRL game

Warriors hooker Issac Luke brought up an impressive milestone during last night's win over the Knights and friends and whānau in attendance made sure to acknowledge it afterward with an emotional haka from the stands.

Luke made his 250th NRL appearance in last night's 20-4 victory at Mt Smart Stadium.

Before the match, the Warriors and Kiwis hooker was given the honour of leading his team out alongside his children, giving daughter Avarni a kiss on the forehead after they'd made it onto the pitch.

But Luke's family made sure to make the end of the night just as special, showing their respect to the 31-year-old with a haka after fans had left the stands and made their way to the exit.

Luke joined in the haka and waved thank you to his support crew afterward before he was embraced by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the field.