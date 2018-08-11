 

Watch: Issac Luke's whānau and friends deliver moving haka from the stands to celebrate 250th NRL game

Warriors hooker Issac Luke brought up an impressive milestone during last night's win over the Knights and friends and whānau in attendance made sure to acknowledge it afterward with an emotional haka from the stands.

Luke made his 250th NRL appearance in last night's 20-4 victory at Mt Smart Stadium. 

Before the match, the Warriors and Kiwis hooker was given the honour of leading his team out alongside his children, giving daughter Avarni a kiss on the forehead after they'd made it onto the pitch.

The Warriors hooker reached the milestone in last night's win over Newcastle. Source: NRL.com

But Luke's family made sure to make the end of the night just as special, showing their respect to the 31-year-old with a haka after fans had left the stands and made their way to the exit.

Luke joined in the haka and waved thank you to his support crew afterward before he was embraced by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the field.

The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs. Source: 1 NEWS

Luke played 190 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs since making his NRL debut in 2007 before joining the Warriors in 2016 where he has played his most recent 60 matches.

Bully brought up the milestone in the Warriors' 20-4 win over the Knights. Source: Vodafone Warriors
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has sung the praises of five-eighth Blake Green, following his key role in his side's 20-4 win over the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium.

Green, 31, was instrumental in the Warriors' win, scoring the final and decisive try of his side's win that all but secured a spot in the NRL's top eight.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Kearney heralded Green's game management in conjunction with the team's performance.

"That's what he's capable of," Kearney said.

"He's a threat with his passing game, but he's got a lot more to offer when he runs the footy, we saw that tonight."

The Warriors' five-eighth was at his best in last night's 20-4 win. Source: NRL.com
Warriors enforcer Tohu Harris won't be rushed back into action by coach Stephen Kearney, having missed last night's 20-4 victory over the Knights.

Harris, 26, has been out of action for the past two weeks, requiring minor knee surgery after an injury in training earlier this month.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Kearney said that his side would play it safe in relation to Harris' return.

"He won't be back next week," Kearney said.

"There's a couple more games after, he might be back for them."

Kearney also confirmed that forward Leivaha Pulu was under an injury cloud heading into the final weeks of the season.

"Leivaha's picked up a bit of a foot injury.

"We just need to take some pictures and see how that is."

Stephen Kearney gave a quick injury update after last night's win over Newcastle. Source: NRL.com
