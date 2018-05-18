Watch: Issac Luke puts the icing on the cake with final try against Eels

Source:
Warriors hooker Issac Luke put the final touches on his side's 24-14 win over the Parramatta Eels in Sydney, scoring a vital try to seal the win.
Late in the second half, the Warriors broke forward with a quick counter attack to catch the Eels off guard.
Taking the ball from dummy half, Luke held off the efforts of two defenders to get the ball down and score.
It was a fitting end to the night for the hooker, who recently returned from a supposed dislocated shoulder, playing through the pain to help the Warriors over the line.
