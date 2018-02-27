 

Watch: 'I'm at peace now' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on signing four-year deal with Warriors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has opened up about his decision to stay with Warriors and his ambition to take them back to the NRL finals.

The star fullback says he's looking to turn things around for the NZ club, who haven't made it to the NRL finals since 2011.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 24-year-old fullback signed a four-year deal with the New Zealand club today.

"It's still early days, I signed it (contract) just a couple of hours ago," said Tuivasa-Sheck.

"Right away I'm just free and I'm at peace now, I'm happy with my decision."

The team's captain told 1 NEWS that his decision to stay in league was made once he noticed the change in mindset around the club after the Christmas break.

"So when I left for Christmas break I came back, I just wanted to see a shift in attitude," said Tuivasa-Sheck.

"Straight away as soon as I got in, just having people like Alex Corvo (new Warriors strength and conditioning coach) come through, Cameron (George) our new CEO (Warriors), right away you could see the effect that they were having on the players."

He noticed a big difference in some of his teammates.

"So some of the boys were getting a lot of confidence from that and now that we have new players like Blake Green, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair, Gerard Beale and Pita Hiku.

"Players that have come into the mix giving the team strength through their experience and being around successful players and being in successful teams, ya know it really excited me."

He said his mind was made up after his team's pre-season trial matches against the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans.

"I had to wait for the trials, that was the biggest thing just to see if there was something there that we could work with.

"After the last trial and now heading into round one I just want to focus on that."

