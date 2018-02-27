 

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has shown a fiery side rarely seen by the public after being recorded swearing at players during this year's preseason training camp.

The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.
Kearney, who enters the second year of his three-year deal as head coach to the Kiwi NRL club, was caught on SKY TV's show Preseason with the Warriors firing off at fatiguing players who weren't getting a drill right.

"Roll your foot over [the ball] again and I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!" he said.

"I don't want to have to tell you again.

"F*** sake."

Kearney entered last season with plenty of promise after securing the talents of Kieran Foran to join an already sound spine including Kiwis Shaun Johnson, Isaac Luke and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

But the star-studded squad failed to live up to the hype, winning just seven games from 24 to finish 13th on the ladder and continue the playoff drought for a sixth straight year.

The Warriors have however entered this season with plenty of positives, having gone undefeated in their preseason matches against the Storm and Titans.

The new NRL season for the Warriors kicks of on Saturday March 10 when they head to Sydney to face the Rabbitohs.

