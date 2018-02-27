Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has shown a fiery side rarely seen by the public after being recorded swearing at players during this year's preseason training camp.

Kearney, who enters the second year of his three-year deal as head coach to the Kiwi NRL club, was caught on SKY TV's show Preseason with the Warriors firing off at fatiguing players who weren't getting a drill right.

"Roll your foot over [the ball] again and I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!" he said.

"I don't want to have to tell you again.

"F*** sake."

Kearney entered last season with plenty of promise after securing the talents of Kieran Foran to join an already sound spine including Kiwis Shaun Johnson, Isaac Luke and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

But the star-studded squad failed to live up to the hype, winning just seven games from 24 to finish 13th on the ladder and continue the playoff drought for a sixth straight year.

The Warriors have however entered this season with plenty of positives, having gone undefeated in their preseason matches against the Storm and Titans.